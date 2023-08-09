Sign up
Photo 1280
Vincent VG & Don McLean
Tending the Sunflowers.
I rather like Vincent’s shoes.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
3
0
Tags
hi-scarecrow
Susan Wakely
ace
@pusspup
I will ask Don & Vincent to send the seed in your direction when the Sunflowers are done.
August 9th, 2023
Laura
ace
Great photo.
August 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I love this one, so much work gone into it.
Not a single one of my sunflower seeds did anything 😔
August 9th, 2023
Not a single one of my sunflower seeds did anything 😔