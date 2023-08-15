Previous
Elton by wakelys
Photo 1286

Elton

I am amazed at the effort that everyone is putting into these.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
They are all of a very high standard! Another good one.
August 14th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
I was just thinking exactly the same thing.......
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise