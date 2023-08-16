Previous
Aker Bilk by wakelys
Photo 1287

Aker Bilk

When I hear his name I instantly think of this tune. https://www.google.com/search?q=acker%20bilk%20stranger%20on%20the%20shore
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathryn M
I am catching up with your scarecrow pictures and think them fabulous....and of course as soon as I read Aker Bilk there was only one tune that immediately came into my head!
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise