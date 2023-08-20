Previous
Ed Sheeran & Amy Winehouse by wakelys
Photo 1291

Ed Sheeran & Amy Winehouse

Amy seems to have an alternative use for the drum kit.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Boxplayer ace
Brilliant.
August 20th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Good one!
August 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love Ed Sheeran, poor Amy must have finished all those bottles ;-)
August 20th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
They are great! Love the bottles
August 20th, 2023  
Kathryn M
Another good one.
August 20th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Wow!
August 20th, 2023  
