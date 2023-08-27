Sign up
Photo 1298
Michael Jackson
I am about to run out of steam on this project. Thank goodness the end of the month is close.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1821
photos
132
followers
98
following
355% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
26th August 2023 5:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hi-scarecrow
Wylie
ace
Wow, so many of them. Great dedication on your part.
August 27th, 2023
