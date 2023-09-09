Previous
Sunset paddle

Our maiden voyage on paddle boards.
We have kayaked for years and love being on the water. It was fabulous to be out on the water but we have not been converted to this mode of transport.
9th September 2023

Susan Wakely

Rob Z ace
Great shot - a good memento of the occasion too.
September 9th, 2023  
Cazzi ace
Love the evening light and silhouette. I bet it was a bit cooler out on the water.
September 9th, 2023  
