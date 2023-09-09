Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1311
Sunset paddle
Our maiden voyage on paddle boards.
We have kayaked for years and love being on the water. It was fabulous to be out on the water but we have not been converted to this mode of transport.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
2
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1841
photos
131
followers
98
following
359% complete
View this month »
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
Latest from all albums
528
1307
1308
1309
529
1310
530
1311
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
8th September 2023 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paddle-boarding
,
people-25
Rob Z
ace
Great shot - a good memento of the occasion too.
September 9th, 2023
Cazzi
ace
Love the evening light and silhouette. I bet it was a bit cooler out on the water.
September 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close