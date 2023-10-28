Previous
Coming into land by wakelys
Photo 1360

Coming into land

I was looking at flooding in a field very close to home and this Heron kindly came in to land.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

Kitty Hawke ace
How very kind of him !
October 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
October 28th, 2023  
