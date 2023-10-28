Sign up
Photo 1360
Coming into land
I was looking at flooding in a field very close to home and this Heron kindly came in to land.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
heron
Kitty Hawke
ace
How very kind of him !
October 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture!
October 28th, 2023
