Previous
Photo 1400
Bosham
Bosham pronounced Bozam.
The weather is miserable again today so this is from yesterday to remind me that we have had some nice weather.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
church
,
bosham
Wylie
ace
Well the blue sky is lovely to look back on!
December 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like you dad had one day free from winter
December 7th, 2023
katy
ace
A pretty perspective and composition. We have to have the bad days to enjoy the good ones and this one looks like it was a good one.
December 7th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and lovely composition. Looks an ideal place to sit down on a bench and enjoy the sun - when it is out.
December 7th, 2023
