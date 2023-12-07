Previous
Bosham by wakelys
Photo 1400

Bosham

Bosham pronounced Bozam.
The weather is miserable again today so this is from yesterday to remind me that we have had some nice weather.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Susan Wakely

Well the blue sky is lovely to look back on!
December 7th, 2023  
Looks like you dad had one day free from winter
December 7th, 2023  
A pretty perspective and composition. We have to have the bad days to enjoy the good ones and this one looks like it was a good one.
December 7th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and lovely composition. Looks an ideal place to sit down on a bench and enjoy the sun - when it is out.
December 7th, 2023  
