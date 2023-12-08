Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1401
An apparition
My get pushed challenge was to capture some light trails, but to do this by moving the camera rather than having the camera on a tripod and having the lights moving. Not the best time of day but had limited opportunities this week.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1956
photos
137
followers
100
following
383% complete
View this month »
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th December 2023 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light-trails
,
get-pushed-592
Casablanca
ace
Very cool result
December 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close