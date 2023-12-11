Sign up
Previous
Photo 1404
I’ve been framed
My get pushed challenge was to try a a Droste effect.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Droste_effect
In the absence of photoshop or similar I had a little play in PhotoGrid.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
4
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1959
photos
137
followers
100
following
384% complete
View this month »
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
11th December 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
frame
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-593
Susan Wakely
ace
@randystreat
one for the challenge Kathy. Not sure if I have hit the brief.
December 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such an amazing effect and so well carried out! I love the last little frame.
December 11th, 2023
Rob Falbo
Very cool.
December 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So creative!
December 11th, 2023
