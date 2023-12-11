Previous
I’ve been framed by wakelys
I’ve been framed

My get pushed challenge was to try a a Droste effect. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Droste_effect
In the absence of photoshop or similar I had a little play in PhotoGrid.
ace
@randystreat one for the challenge Kathy. Not sure if I have hit the brief.
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such an amazing effect and so well carried out! I love the last little frame.
December 11th, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Very cool.
December 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So creative!
December 11th, 2023  
