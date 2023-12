It’s the time of year to queue

Not only did I have to queue to go in to the entrance there was also a queue in the cafe and then we had to queue to get into the house to see the rooms decorated for Christmas.

My get pushed challenge was to take a photograph that breaks composition rules: take a picture where the interest point(s) are located around the edge of the frame, not in the center or according to the rule of thirds

This may not fit the brief but struggling with motivation this week.