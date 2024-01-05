Sign up
Previous
Photo 1429
A confused little rosebud
I tried to tell that it is only the 5th January. It has been wet and mild but the temperature is forecasted to drop so i will check on this lonely little rosebud.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
5
2
Embed Code
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1988
photos
136
followers
100
following
391% complete
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1423
1424
559
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th January 2024 3:09pm
Tags
flower
rosebud
Kitty Hawke
ace
Beautiful.........I had to bring a lonely little one a few days ago.....
January 5th, 2024
JackieR
ace
oh isn't that a glorious colour- perhaps pick it and pop it in a small fossicked find>
January 5th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
January 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well captured. Lovely.
January 5th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Stunning colour.
January 5th, 2024
