A confused little rosebud by wakelys
Photo 1429

A confused little rosebud

I tried to tell that it is only the 5th January. It has been wet and mild but the temperature is forecasted to drop so i will check on this lonely little rosebud.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

Kitty Hawke ace
Beautiful.........I had to bring a lonely little one a few days ago.....
January 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
oh isn't that a glorious colour- perhaps pick it and pop it in a small fossicked find>
January 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
January 5th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well captured. Lovely.
January 5th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Stunning colour.
January 5th, 2024  
