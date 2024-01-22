Previous
Gazebo garden by wakelys
Photo 1446

Gazebo garden

I have lived in and around the area for 48 years and today was the first time that I spotted this garden.
It is tucked behind a car park where I was parked today. More information below.
https://havantcivicsociety.uk/havant-gazebo-garden/
Susan Wakely

katy ace
How pretty! You must go back when things are in bloom to show us. It already looks terrific, but I imagine will be even better when everything is blooming.
January 22nd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
That looks like an interesting garden......bet it lovely in Spring.
January 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
such a great find and capture. Must look fabulous in Spring.
January 22nd, 2024  
