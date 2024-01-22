Sign up
Photo 1446
Gazebo garden
I have lived in and around the area for 48 years and today was the first time that I spotted this garden.
It is tucked behind a car park where I was parked today. More information below.
https://havantcivicsociety.uk/havant-gazebo-garden/
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
garden
katy
ace
How pretty! You must go back when things are in bloom to show us. It already looks terrific, but I imagine will be even better when everything is blooming.
January 22nd, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
That looks like an interesting garden......bet it lovely in Spring.
January 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
such a great find and capture. Must look fabulous in Spring.
January 22nd, 2024
