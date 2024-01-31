Previous
Moss on a brick by wakelys
Photo 1455

Moss on a brick

I was surprised the see the spiders web on something that was so small.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Mags ace
So nice! Great macro.
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous macro of this little world on the brick, including all the webs.
January 31st, 2024  
