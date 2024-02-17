Sign up
Photo 1472
No 31
Most of the doorways this week are slightly skew whiff (wonky) as the houses have been built on a slope.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
door
,
for2024
Dorothy
ace
Lovely colour.
February 17th, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
February 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is wonky despite the base being straight. Reminds me of the nursery rhyme about the crooked house
February 17th, 2024
