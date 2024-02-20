Things that I have made. 2

Previous
I am currently on a pottery course and the theme that we were focusing on for this pot was under the sea.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Diana ace
that is so beautiful, it must look fabulous in colour :-)
February 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
You are so talented
February 20th, 2024  
