Photo 1475
Things that I have made. 2
I am currently on a pottery course and the theme that we were focusing on for this pot was under the sea.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
bowl
,
pottery
,
for2024
Diana
ace
that is so beautiful, it must look fabulous in colour :-)
February 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
You are so talented
February 20th, 2024
