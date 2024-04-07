Sign up
Photo 1522
Transport 7
The area in which we are staying had a Porsche rally today. If you look just above the front wheel you see a Lego tag. I took this with any 365r’s using Lego characters this month.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2130
photos
137
followers
97
following
416% complete
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
606
1518
607
1519
1520
1521
608
1522
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th April 2024 10:37am
Tags
car
,
porsche
,
30-shots2024
katy
ace
Beautiful colors and composition in your photo. how thoughtful of you to always be thinking of others.
April 7th, 2024
