Transport 7 by wakelys
Photo 1522

Transport 7

The area in which we are staying had a Porsche rally today. If you look just above the front wheel you see a Lego tag. I took this with any 365r’s using Lego characters this month.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

katy ace
Beautiful colors and composition in your photo. how thoughtful of you to always be thinking of others.
April 7th, 2024  
