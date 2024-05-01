Previous
Firethorn

Pyracantha. Common name: Firethorn
This shrub is Senticous (pronounced Senty Cus) meaning prickly or thorny.
This shrub most certainly is and can be lethal if pruning beyond the new growth.
Susan Wakely

Wylie ace
This is a wicked bush with those thorns - pretty berries though
May 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
The thorn looks lethal
May 1st, 2024  
katy ace
I think I would think twice before pruning something with thorns like that! One would definitely need to wear heavy duty gloves. You picked a terrific word and this is a great shot for it
May 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great close up
May 1st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
I have one of those and yes....they are lethal.......good choice for a Beltane Festival Day (Fire festival).....
May 1st, 2024  
