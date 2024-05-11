Previous
A walk along the River bank. by wakelys
Photo 1556

A walk along the River bank.

It has been a hot day so we rewarded ourselves with ice cream at the end of the walk.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
426% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Great choice of composition and love the castle in the background. Ice cream is the perfect way to end a lot of acitivites in my opinion!
May 11th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely scene by the river. We seem to have walked the same walk😊
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise