Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1558
Willow seed.
Every year the willow bursts into life and the seeds get dispersed on the wind. Many wind their way into my kitchen collecting in fluffy balls under the kitchen table.
Most of the seed heads have now fallen but one or two remain
13th May 2024
13th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2182
photos
139
followers
98
following
426% complete
View this month »
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
Latest from all albums
1553
623
1554
1555
1556
624
1557
1558
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th May 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fluffy
,
seeds
,
willow
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and fluffy detail, it looks amazing! I doubt I would like them in the kitchen though 😁
May 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close