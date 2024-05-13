Previous
Willow seed. by wakelys
Willow seed.

Every year the willow bursts into life and the seeds get dispersed on the wind. Many wind their way into my kitchen collecting in fluffy balls under the kitchen table.
Most of the seed heads have now fallen but one or two remain
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Susan Wakely

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and fluffy detail, it looks amazing! I doubt I would like them in the kitchen though 😁
May 13th, 2024  
