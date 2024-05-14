Previous
Abutilon I believe by wakelys
Photo 1559

Abutilon I believe

A great day at an AYWMC meet-up. West Dean Garden has a fabulous walled garden and this was growing off one of the walls. Sadly only two of us attend but still fun.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture of these gorgeous blooms. I think you are right, I used to have them in Germany.
May 14th, 2024  
