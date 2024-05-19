Previous
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride by wakelys
Photo 1564

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Sitting Pillion with my lovely hubby. What a fabulous day. This is the 6 year that we have attended this event. The idea is to raise money Funds raised by The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride are invested into prostate cancer and men’s mental health initiatives around the world through our official charity partner, Movember.
Misty people attending are dressed to impress. This is a Worldwide event and today 105 countries took part with approximately 11,400 riders with over 958 ride events taking place. There is so much support and a great atmosphere.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Excellent fun!
May 19th, 2024  
JackieR ace
He's scrubbed up well!! What a fabulous event to take part in
May 19th, 2024  
