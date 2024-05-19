Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Sitting Pillion with my lovely hubby. What a fabulous day. This is the 6 year that we have attended this event. The idea is to raise money Funds raised by The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride are invested into prostate cancer and men’s mental health initiatives around the world through our official charity partner, Movember.

Misty people attending are dressed to impress. This is a Worldwide event and today 105 countries took part with approximately 11,400 riders with over 958 ride events taking place. There is so much support and a great atmosphere.