Foxgloves by wakelys
Photo 1565

Foxgloves

I was watching a bee go in and out until I took this.
The foxgloves are putting on a good show this year and tall enough for me to look up to them. The advantage of being a smidge over 5ft.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Susan Wakely

