Photo 1565
Foxgloves
I was watching a bee go in and out until I took this.
The foxgloves are putting on a good show this year and tall enough for me to look up to them. The advantage of being a smidge over 5ft.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2191
photos
137
followers
97
following
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th May 2024 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
foxgloves
