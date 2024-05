Ok so I got 2nd and 3rd place at the camera club’s presentation last night which exceeded my expectations as it is my first year as a beginner in the club.So proud of JackieR for scooping 4 medals as seen here As they say if you can’t beat them join them.Hubby jokingly says as I leave the house Don’t come home unless you win something so it was good to see his face as I returned home last night.