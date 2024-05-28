Previous
Honey Garlic by wakelys
Photo 1573

Honey Garlic

One for Mags.
Although they grow quite tall you still have to get beneath them the really see this interesting flower.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh so dramatic in pov. Never heard of honey garlic
May 28th, 2024  
katy ace
Fabulous POV for this shot and a very interesting results. I would love to have seen you getting this one.FAV
May 28th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Am I right to say these are wild flowers? I see many of flowers like them on my walks. Good pov .
May 28th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great POV, fantastic capture
May 28th, 2024  
Kathryn M
What a great capture of a plant I have not come across before.
May 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@sangwann I have never seen this in the wild.
May 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great pov & lovely shot!
May 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful and so unusual! I've never seen anything like them before.
May 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
May 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely shot.
May 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise