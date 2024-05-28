Sign up
Previous
Photo 1573
Honey Garlic
One for Mags.
Although they grow quite tall you still have to get beneath them the really see this interesting flower.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
10
5
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2200
photos
137
followers
95
following
Views
20
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
28th May 2024 9:33am
Tags
flower
,
honey-garlic
Casablanca
ace
Oooh so dramatic in pov. Never heard of honey garlic
May 28th, 2024
katy
ace
Fabulous POV for this shot and a very interesting results. I would love to have seen you getting this one.FAV
May 28th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Am I right to say these are wild flowers? I see many of flowers like them on my walks. Good pov .
May 28th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Great POV, fantastic capture
May 28th, 2024
Kathryn M
What a great capture of a plant I have not come across before.
May 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@sangwann
I have never seen this in the wild.
May 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great pov & lovely shot!
May 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful and so unusual! I've never seen anything like them before.
May 28th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
May 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot.
May 28th, 2024
