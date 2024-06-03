Previous
Emerging by wakelys
Photo 1579

Emerging

This years I have added strawberry plants to my hanging baskets. Hopefully I get to them before the birds when they ripen.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooh lovely!
June 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous close up of what looks like giant strawberries! That sure is a clever move and I hope it helps.
June 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@ludwigsdiana they really are quite small.
June 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It’s a success!
June 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Hope they survive. We used to have strawberries in our garden but the blue tongue lizards ate them
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise