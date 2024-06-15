Sign up
Previous
Photo 1591
Dreamy Rose
Playtime with rose, water & ink in a large vase.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2220
photos
139
followers
95
following
435% complete
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
Tags
water
,
flower
,
rose
,
ink
John Falconer
ace
Absolutely fabulous. Great work.
June 15th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Charming. Very féerique.
June 15th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Truly dreamy… very inspiring
June 15th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
June 15th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful
June 15th, 2024
