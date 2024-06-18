Previous
The Matterhorn by wakelys
The Matterhorn

It has been shrouded in cloud all afternoon so very delighted to see it this evening.
Internet poor and downloading taking forever so apologies for not commenting much this week.
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Casablanca ace
Zermatt? Absolutely love that car-free village and the amazing Matterhorn dominating the sky. Fabulous shot, just love it.
June 18th, 2024  
Chrissie
Wow!
June 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - fabulous sight and image
June 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Splendid!
June 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Perfect capture!
June 18th, 2024  
katy ace
Absolutely magnificent! Nothing wrong with this shot at all FAV
June 18th, 2024  
Kate ace
Nice cool image to see on this hot day in Georgia
June 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Spectacular
June 18th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Glorious landscape
June 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@k9photo it’s surprising warm here today.
June 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Great shot you lucky gal!
June 18th, 2024  
KV ace
Wow!
June 18th, 2024  
