Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1599
Juggling snowballs
Never too old to play in the snow.
Gornergrat Switzerland.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
8
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2230
photos
139
followers
96
following
438% complete
View this month »
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
Latest from all albums
1594
1595
630
1596
1597
631
1598
1599
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2024 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
snowballs
,
gornergrat
Tia
ace
Adult play is definitely under-rated! Good shot!
June 23rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Agreed - fun capture
June 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh what fun!
June 23rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I love this shot!
June 23rd, 2024
katy
ace
it makes my hands cold, especially, to see this but what a fun photo
June 23rd, 2024
moni kozi
I actually looked at the date taken. :) i can't quite grasp that somewhere not that far you are playing with snow...
June 23rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
snow juggling, a very clever skill
June 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh no gloves!
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close