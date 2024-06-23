Previous
Juggling snowballs by wakelys
Photo 1599

Juggling snowballs

Never too old to play in the snow.
Gornergrat Switzerland.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tia ace
Adult play is definitely under-rated! Good shot!
June 23rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Agreed - fun capture
June 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh what fun!
June 23rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love this shot!
June 23rd, 2024  
katy ace
it makes my hands cold, especially, to see this but what a fun photo
June 23rd, 2024  
moni kozi
I actually looked at the date taken. :) i can't quite grasp that somewhere not that far you are playing with snow...
June 23rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
snow juggling, a very clever skill
June 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Ooh no gloves!
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise