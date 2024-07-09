Sign up
Photo 1615
Trunk
World Watercolour Month.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
trunk
,
elephant
,
wwcm-2024
Casablanca
ace
That's really cute, well done
July 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this cutie, made me smile this morning!
July 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute elephant
July 9th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh she's gorgeous
July 9th, 2024
