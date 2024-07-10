Previous
Buried by wakelys
Photo 1616

Buried

World Watercolour month.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Photo Details

What a great one, seems someone was buried alive 😁
July 10th, 2024  
Dig him out quickly I reckon he is still alive
July 10th, 2024  
Well done
July 10th, 2024  
Lovely watercolour painting but a very sorrowful image as if someone has been buried alive.
July 10th, 2024  
