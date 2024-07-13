Sign up
Photo 1619
Arch
World watercolour month.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
arch
,
wwcm-2024
Brian
ace
Gorgeous
July 13th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Very pretty. You have a lot of talent.
July 13th, 2024
