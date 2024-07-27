Previous
Obstacle by wakelys
Photo 1633

Obstacle

World watercolour month.
I thought this was going to be an easy one .
My obstacle is supposed to be a giant boulder but looks like an enormous pile of poo. My husband thought that it was squashed hedgehog.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
katy ace
L O L! See my comment to Jackie‘s painting. This is more of what I had in mind.
July 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha it definitely looks like an obstacle
July 27th, 2024  
summerfield ace
i thought it was a sinkhole! a pile of poo, or a squashed hedgehog you can drive over or, if you're walking just walk around it. a sinkhole, now that's an obstacle you won't want to be near at. aces!
July 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
I would not like to be driving on that road, well done.
July 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Still a great job. =)
July 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lol, in any interpretation it's always an obstacle!
July 27th, 2024  
