Photo 1633
Obstacle
World watercolour month.
I thought this was going to be an easy one .
My obstacle is supposed to be a giant boulder but looks like an enormous pile of poo. My husband thought that it was squashed hedgehog.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th July 2024 12:16pm
Tags
obstacle
,
wwcm-2024
katy
ace
L O L! See my comment to Jackie‘s painting. This is more of what I had in mind.
July 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha it definitely looks like an obstacle
July 27th, 2024
summerfield
ace
i thought it was a sinkhole! a pile of poo, or a squashed hedgehog you can drive over or, if you're walking just walk around it. a sinkhole, now that's an obstacle you won't want to be near at. aces!
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
I would not like to be driving on that road, well done.
July 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Still a great job. =)
July 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lol, in any interpretation it's always an obstacle!
July 27th, 2024
