Shell by wakelys
Photo 1637

Shell

World watercolour month.
31 days of being challenged to the enth degree.
So pleased to clear away the paints and brushes and certainly not in a rush to repeat this process.
Thank you for all visits, comments and surprising favs throughout the month.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
JackieR ace
I'm proud of you completing the month!! Your original take on the prompts elicited smiles and your painting style is so confident and sure. Loved your month
July 31st, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Completely agreeing with @30pics4jackiesdiamond you did great!
July 31st, 2024  
