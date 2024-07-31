Sign up
Previous
Photo 1637
Shell
World watercolour month.
31 days of being challenged to the enth degree.
So pleased to clear away the paints and brushes and certainly not in a rush to repeat this process.
Thank you for all visits, comments and surprising favs throughout the month.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2291
photos
137
followers
96
following
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1632
653
1633
1634
654
1635
1636
1637
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
31st July 2024 8:21am
Tags
turtle
,
tortoise
,
wwcm-2024
,
she’ll
JackieR
ace
I'm proud of you completing the month!! Your original take on the prompts elicited smiles and your painting style is so confident and sure. Loved your month
July 31st, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Completely agreeing with
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
you did great!
July 31st, 2024
