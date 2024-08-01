Sign up
Photo 1638
Hubby on the Sandbank
With a little tweaking on Snapseed to bring out the textures.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
hubby
sandbank
hayling-island
Casablanca
Absolutely love this. The low pov and details work so well
August 1st, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Stunning shot. Fav. I'm sure you cannot trace hubby's footsteps there.
August 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
Very cool pov
August 1st, 2024
