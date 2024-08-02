Sign up
Photo 1639
Bert the Echinops
I instantly thought of Bert from the Muppets when I spotted the Echinops coming to life this morning in my garden.
@nickspicsnz
You may be interested.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
4
0
Latest from all albums
1634
654
1635
1636
1637
655
1638
1639
10
4
365
NIKON D5600
2nd August 2024 9:19am
Tags
flower
,
echinops
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I inadvertently deleted rather than replying to you. So sorry. Yes this was one of yours.
August 2nd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful close up shot and great focus.
August 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Ha ha good one
August 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
What a beauty, not seen them here.
August 2nd, 2024
