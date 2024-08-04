Previous
Cycle ride through the wood by wakelys
Cycle ride through the wood

And what a lovely day for it.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
KV
Motorcycle or bicycle? Either would be fun… lovely light and the road doesn’t look too rutted.
August 4th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Lovely glade light
August 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
@kvphoto bicycle albeit electric.
August 4th, 2024  
Diana
such a wonderful capture and dappled light, the perfect path to cycle.
August 4th, 2024  
Beverley
How perfect! Beautiful view…
August 4th, 2024  
Casablanca
That looks idyllic. You could have put me in a sidecar and I could have waved my crutches at passing squirrels :)
August 4th, 2024  
