Photo 1643
The making of 5+2
Never too old to dress up and have fun.
Pop over to Five Plus Two.
here
This week being Time Machine
I had a vague idea but needed a dressing up box and hey presto
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
found one. We may be considered a dangerous combination.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2299
photos
136
followers
95
following
450% complete
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
6th August 2024 6:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fancydress
Casablanca
ace
This is rather fun!
August 6th, 2024
