Sunset glow by wakelys
Sunset glow

We cycled to the beach for Fish & Chips and this was our view.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
leggzy
Perfect view while having fish & chips
August 10th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and view. A lovely place to sit down and enjoy eating fish and chips without anybody bothering you. Looks like the weather was favourable for sailing.
August 10th, 2024  
