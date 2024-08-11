Previous
Summer Exhibition by wakelys
This weekend the camera club has been exhibiting members photos in the local church.
A great location. The weather has been beautiful so not many people attending I guess because people have either been on the beach or having family time at home.

Susan Wakely

katy ace
Gorgeous exhibition facility! Fix your tag if you ever want to find it again. I was wondering if anybody we knew had an entry! I think I found TLC. @30pics4jackiesdiamond
August 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
A beautiful place for an exhibit!
August 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@grammyn sorted. Thank you.
August 11th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
What a great place to exhibit
August 11th, 2024  
