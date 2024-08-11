Sign up
Previous
Photo 1648
Summer Exhibition
This weekend the camera club has been exhibiting members photos in the local church.
A great location. The weather has been beautiful so not many people attending I guess because people have either been on the beach or having family time at home.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Spot TLC
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2305
photos
136
followers
95
following
451% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th August 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
exhibition
katy
ace
Gorgeous exhibition facility! Fix your tag if you ever want to find it again. I was wondering if anybody we knew had an entry! I think I found TLC.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
August 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful place for an exhibit!
August 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
sorted. Thank you.
August 11th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a great place to exhibit
August 11th, 2024
