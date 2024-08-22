Sign up
Previous
Photo 1659
For Mash get Smash
A UK advertisement from early 2000 as seen in link.
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=smash%20advert&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:affb919f,vid:uKt-KR1TsRg,st:0
This years scarecrows are very sophisticated.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Diana
ace
This is so hilarious, what a wonderful find and capture. Smash is something new to me ;-)
August 22nd, 2024
Chrissie
Fabulous! I remember the ad 🤣
August 22nd, 2024
