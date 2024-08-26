Sign up
Previous
Photo 1663
Morning walk on the beach
On a low tide there is an expanse of sandbank and is popular with horse riders to exercise their horses. There was a pleasant warm breeze.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2325
photos
136
followers
92
following
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
horses
Mags
ace
A nice collection of captures from your walk.
August 26th, 2024
katy
ace
So many interesting things to see in each photo. I especially like the reflections. Terrific way of assembling them all in this collage.
August 26th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
You make a good argument for not sleeping in too much
August 26th, 2024
