Morning walk on the beach by wakelys
Photo 1663

Morning walk on the beach

On a low tide there is an expanse of sandbank and is popular with horse riders to exercise their horses. There was a pleasant warm breeze.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Mags
A nice collection of captures from your walk.
August 26th, 2024  
katy
So many interesting things to see in each photo. I especially like the reflections. Terrific way of assembling them all in this collage.
August 26th, 2024  
Dixie Goode
You make a good argument for not sleeping in too much
August 26th, 2024  
