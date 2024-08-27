Previous
Alium by wakelys
Photo 1664

Alium

Beyond its best but still adding a bit of interest in the garden.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Diana ace
Wonderful wabi sabi and textures.
August 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fab macro capture!
August 27th, 2024  
