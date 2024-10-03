Sign up
Previous
Photo 1701
Seagull on the sign at…
The Inn on the beach.
Caught up with sleep post night flight but brain feeling foggy so needed a walk to the beach with hubby.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
seagull
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid capture. I hate those jet lagged nights but fortunately it is mostly only in one direction.
October 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Good plan, fresh air will help
October 3rd, 2024
