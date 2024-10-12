Previous
High in the hedgerow. by wakelys
High in the hedgerow.

A wet dull but little inspiration for photography until I saw this on a little excursion today.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
katy ace
I like the low, POV and these are very pretty silhouettes for your photo
October 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such lovely shapes against the sky.
October 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
So delicate and beautiful.
October 12th, 2024  
