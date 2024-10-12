Sign up
Previous
Photo 1707
High in the hedgerow.
A wet dull but little inspiration for photography until I saw this on a little excursion today.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
silhouette
katy
ace
I like the low, POV and these are very pretty silhouettes for your photo
October 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such lovely shapes against the sky.
October 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
So delicate and beautiful.
October 12th, 2024
