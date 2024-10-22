Previous
Portsmouth City Centre by wakelys
Portsmouth City Centre

My get pushed challenge was to capture movement. As I walked past this fountain I thought that I would grab an opportunity.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Susan Wakely ace
@la_photographic Laura not sure if this is what you had in mind .
October 22nd, 2024  
