Caught in the act by wakelys
Photo 1724

Caught in the act

Of eating the Pyracantha berries.
A very quick phone shot as I returned home and walked through the garden.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Susan Wakely

Wylie ace
And then the seeds get spread around!
October 29th, 2024  
