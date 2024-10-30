Sign up
Previous
Photo 1725
Practice shot
The lat Wednesday of every month I attend a U3a Photography group at our local gold club.
It would be remiss of me to walk by and not take a photo.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
golf
Mags
ace
What a nice place to take those practice swings! My dad would've liked this.
October 30th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Perfect for CC's Sport theme competition
October 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great fun!
October 30th, 2024
