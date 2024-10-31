Sign up
Previous
Photo 1726
I used to be an Audi
Driven across a farmers field then set on fire.
Recovered from the other side of the field and now awaiting removal.
Why oh why oh why?
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2399
photos
133
followers
90
following
472% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
31st October 2024 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
curse-6
Diana
ace
Omw, how sad is this! Was it deliberate or an accident?
October 31st, 2024
Wendy
ace
Nice :-)
October 31st, 2024
