Photo 1728
Into the unknown
It’s a dull, grey and uninspiring day so took the long way on what should have been a short walk and this was on my way home.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2024 2:49pm
Tags
trees
,
frame
,
autumn
,
path
JackieR
Beautiful (TT next week!)
November 2nd, 2024
Kathryn M
love how you have framed this shot.
November 2nd, 2024
Paul J
Great framing!
November 2nd, 2024
